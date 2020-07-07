1/1
Norma J. McCombs
Norma Jean (Osborne Rutledge) McCombs, of Circleville, Ohio, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, was born April 26, 1933 in Columbus to Vernon and Helen (Young) Osborne and went to be with The Lord on July 3, 2020.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; son, Craig Rutledge; son-in-law, Bill Gregory; and stepson, Richard McCombs.
She is survived by her husband, Earl; four children, Michael Rutledge, Bobbie Gregory, Anne (Dan) Nielsen, Crystal (Thomas) Bialkowskie; stepdaughter, Ruth Anna Arter; and by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews who are all cherished.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
