Norma Jean (Herron) Hoselton
Norma Jean (Herron) Hoselton of Circleville went to be with family and friends on Oct. 16, 2020.
She was born May 5, 1932 in Circleville; the daughter if Harold Chauncey and Florence Eva (Arledge) Herron who are in Heaven. Norma dropped out of school after completing the eighth grade due to health problems. She was an excellent skater and really enjoyed going to different skating rinks. She loved throwing darts with family and league members. December 23, 1950 she eloped with the love of her life and married Joseph A. Hoselton. Soon, the two had a wonderful son and three great and loving daughters. The family enjoyed comping trips on weekends, fishing and hunting mushrooms. Jean was a wonder mother, homemaker and wife. She loved going to Lake Erie, meeting new friends, and going fishing with her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by the following: her loving husband Joseph Hoselton; son Keith Dwain (Marsha) Hoselton; sister Ella Mae (Cecil) Hatfield; and brother Harold Chauncey Herron Jr.
She is survived by the following: daughters; Debra Jean (Bill) Scarberry; Kathy Gayle (Mark) Birtcher and Kimberly Jo Justus, brother Larry (Stella) Herron, grandchildren Keith Joseph (Samantha) Hoselton; Marshann (Jay) Lane; William McFadden; Brandi Jean Newcomer; Jessica Justus; Kurt Justus; Joseph Justus and Jimmy Birtcher. She also had fourteen great grandchildren, two great, great grandsons and many precious nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be sent to the St. Johns Church of Stoutsville or to the Alzheimer's Association. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.  Also add the family wishes to thank Brown Memorial and Heartland Hospice for their care.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
October 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Penny Walls Pmcc
Acquaintance
