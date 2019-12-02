Home

POWERED BY

Services
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Courson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma M. Courson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma M. Courson Obituary
Norma Mae Courson, age 88, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019 in Canal Winchester, Ohio.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1931 to her parents, Joseph and Thelma (Johnston) Smith in Laurelville, Ohio.
She was a graduate of Laurelville High School and retired from General Electric after 30 years of service.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 44 years, Ronald "Jerry" Courson; her son, George B. Courson; her granddaughter, Laura Allen; and her siblings, Laura Harmon, Claude, and Tom Smith.
Left to mourn her passing is her daughter, Patricia J. Brown; her grandchildren, Richard Brown, Barbara Boelk, Elizabeth Brown, Amy Hoover, Megan Courson, and Lisa Wolford, and step-grandson, David Dollison; and her sister, Rosedella Evans; several great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews Sondra, Steve, Nancy, Sharon, Linda, and Mike.
The family will be holding private services for Norma.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to in Norma's honor
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -