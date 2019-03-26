Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Norma Morgan

Norma Morgan Obituary
Norma Morgan, 92, of Williamsport, passed away March 10, 2019. 
She was born December 6, 1926 in Circleville to Ned and Marie (Clark) Clifton.  In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband ,Paul "Smoke" Morgan; son, Walter Dilley; and by siblings, George Clifton, Mary Dresbach, Dick Clifton and Betty Jacobs. 
Norma is survived by her children Jacque, (Tom) Taege, Gene (Rose) Dilley, daughter-in-law Paula Dilley; grandchildren, Tracey (Daryl) Rittinger, Thad (Valerie) Dilley, Eric (Carrie) Dilley, Michael (Danielle) Dilley, Bobby (Chrissy) Weffler; great-grandchildren, Jennifer Rittinger, Matt, Ryan, Drew and Olivia Dilley, Zach Weffler, and many other grandchildren great-great grandchildren Bryan Rittinger and Nash Weffler; sister, Pat Hildenbrand; and by many nieces and nephews. 
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. 
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice.  
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
