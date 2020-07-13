Norval L. Shepard, 84, passed away peacefully at Riverside Methodist Hospital on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a short illness.
He was born, Aug. 25, 1935 to Elsworth and Juanita Shepard, the oldest of four children.
He spent his life working and ministering to people in this area. He graduated from Circleville Bible College, and had been an ordained minister with the Churches of Christ in Christian Union for 60 years.
In addition to ministry, Norval spent many years as a bus driver for local school systems. He enjoyed seeing former students wherever he went. He spent much time at the CCCU World Outreach Headquarters and Nipgen Camp keeping the grounds as a handyman. Norval had a heart for people and missions. He was known to be generous to all.
In recent years, he was an active member of the Pickaway County Senior Center. He and his current wife, Georgia, did much traveling over the past seven years with the senior center.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul; his wife of nearly 50 years, Shirley Pickerington Shephard; his second wife, Elsie Conley Shepherd; brother-in-law, Larry Bice; and stepson, Michael Dennis.
Norval is survived by his wife, Georgia Dennis Shepard; brother, Bill (Maxine) Shephard; sister, Marlene Bice; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be live streamed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mike Holbrook officiating with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
The family requests donations be made to Crossroads CCCU Church, 5679 Tarlton Road, Circleville, 43113, Pickaway County Senior Center, 2015 Chickasaw Drive, Circleville, Ohio 43113, or the Shepard Scholarship Fund, Ohio Christian University.
