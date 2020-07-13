1/1
Norval L. Shepard
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norval's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norval L. Shepard, 84, passed away peacefully at Riverside Methodist Hospital on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a short illness.
He was born, Aug. 25, 1935 to Elsworth and Juanita Shepard, the oldest of four children.
He spent his life working and ministering to people in this area. He graduated from Circleville Bible College, and had been an ordained minister with the Churches of Christ in Christian Union for 60 years.
In addition to ministry, Norval spent many years as a bus driver for local school systems. He enjoyed seeing former students wherever he went. He spent much time at the CCCU World Outreach Headquarters and Nipgen Camp keeping the grounds as a handyman. Norval had a heart for people and missions. He was known to be generous to all.
In recent years, he was an active member of the Pickaway County Senior Center. He and his current wife, Georgia, did much traveling over the past seven years with the senior center.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul; his wife of nearly 50 years, Shirley Pickerington Shephard; his second wife, Elsie Conley Shepherd; brother-in-law, Larry Bice; and stepson, Michael Dennis.
Norval is survived by his wife, Georgia Dennis Shepard; brother, Bill (Maxine) Shephard; sister, Marlene Bice; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be live streamed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mike Holbrook officiating with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
The family requests donations be made to Crossroads CCCU Church, 5679 Tarlton Road, Circleville, 43113, Pickaway County Senior Center, 2015 Chickasaw Drive, Circleville, Ohio 43113, or the Shepard Scholarship Fund, Ohio Christian University.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 11, 2020
He was a great Christian man who loved to joke and have fun. He will really be missed.
Jennifer Slager
Friend
July 11, 2020
so loved and appreciated Norval over the years. I first met him when I worked at the Pickaway Family YMCA. Norval always tried to get me to work and we joked about it up and to recent days! Rest In Peace but I know God has him doing a job for Him now! We will miss you!
Steve and Nancy Gunn
Friend
July 11, 2020
Norval was a wonderful man that lifted God up and served so many during his lifetime. I worked with Norval at the YMCA and his service to God and others made a significant impact on me. I am glad I got to know him. Prayers for his family.
Keith Lands
Friend
July 11, 2020
He was a kind man loved talking to him and his wife Geoegia at the Senior Center.Love and prayers for her.
CHRISTINA MOSS
July 11, 2020
Was 18, a freshman at CBC and in desperate need of a job. Norval helped me with a janitor job at the YMCA. He was a great friend through the years. Such a good man with a huge heart.
Mark Polley
Friend
July 10, 2020
What a gentle man. He was so caring and non judgmental. My heart is broken.
Bob Bensonhaver
Friend
July 10, 2020
RIP dear brother I will miss you.
Marlene Bice
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved