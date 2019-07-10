Olive Elaine Winter, 85 of Ashville, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Pickaway Manor in Circleville after a 16-year courageous battle against Parkinson's Disease.

Elaine was born on January 13, 1934 to the late George Lewis and Olive M. (Peters) Quillen in Ashville.

A graduate of Walnut High School in 1952 and Ohio University in 1956 with a B.S. in Education, she later earned an M.A. in Education degree in 1988.

Elaine taught Home Economics at Teays Valley Middle School for 30 years and then worked for the OSU Extension Agency as a Family Nutrition Educator for nearly nine years.

She also was very involved throughout the years in AAUW, DAR and Retired Teachers Association and was an active member of Hedges Chapel Church. Elaine also was involved in starting a Parkinson Support Group in Pickaway County.

In addition to her parents, Elaine is preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Donald P. Quillen DVM.

Surviving are children, Robert "Bob" Charles Winter of Amanda, Carol Elaine (Paul) Johnson of Ashville and James L. (Sharon Elaine) Winter of Ashville; granddaughters, Dr. Samantha O. Johnson DPT, Christina E. and Caroline N. Winter.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 at Oliver Cheek Funeral Home 420 W. Main St. Ashville and one hour prior to the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on July 15 at Hedges Chapel CCCU Church, 15495 Winchester Road, Ashville, with Pastors Jeremy Hurd and Ron Reese officiating. Interment will follow immediately after at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation for National Research, 200 SE 1st St. Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to Hedges Chapel CCCU Church. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.

The family extends a special appreciation to the tender and caring staffs of Pickaway Manor and Heartland Hospice. Published in Circleville Herald on July 11, 2019