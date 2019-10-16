|
|
Opal (Kirby) Grant passed away on Oct. 11, 2019. Opal was born on March 19, 1930 to Harvey and Jessie Kirby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Alan Robert Grant; her husband, Robert Grant; her brothers, William Kirby, Paul Kirby and infant George Kirby; sister, Eileen (Kirby) Lewis.
Opal is survived by her daughter, Diana Yeagle; son-in-law, Paul Yeagle; and grandson, Jesse Yeagle.
Opal worked as an educational aide for 13 years in the GED program in Circleville and Ashville until she was 80. She loved the students and the true friends she worked with.
According to Opal's wishes, there will be a private gathering at the graveside at the Jackson Township Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her son and husband.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
The following is Opal's favorite verse she wished to share:
Life's Long Road
I at times yearn
For the youth I once had
When troubles were few
And my heart mostly glad.
For youth is a world
When the hearts full and free,
In the days childhoods magic
Would beckon me.
But, now, in today
There's a kind of a peace,
And the long path behind
Has given release
And on life's long road
I have given my best
And with a light load
God has given me rest.
For there's a time of our youth
There's a time to grow old,
A time to look back
And such a peace to behold.
By James Joseph Huesgen
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 17, 2019