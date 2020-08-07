Pamela Susan Horn was born April 30, 1953 in Circleville, Ohio.

Pam was the eldest of four children born to Carmien and Alfonso Horn. Growing up in Circleville, Pam enjoyed playing with her little brother, Jeffrey, and her cousins, under the watchful eye of her maternal grandmother, Geneva Andrews.

Popular from the start, Pam proudly received the title of "Little Miss Pumpkin" when she was selected to ride the float in at the annual Circleville Pumpkin Show.

When Pam was a young girl, the family moved to Philadelphia and settled in West Philadelphia. In addition to enjoying many childhood friendships, Pam relished her role as big sister to her two new siblings, Teresa and Alycia. Pam was educated in the Philadelphia public schools and graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Girls. At Girls High, Pam met her life-long best friend, Marian ("Samela") Dingus, and her interest in nursing began to take shape.

After high school, Pam attended Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing and after graduation, embarked on a long and rewarding career in nursing. She began her career at Pennsylvania Hospital and worked tirelessly as an operating room nurse for many years before becoming the supervisor of the hospital's outpatient or short procedure surgery unit. Later in life, Pam served as the nursing director at Concorde, Inc.

In her 30's, Pam was diagnosed with lupus, a disease that riddled her body, but not her spirit. With a glass-half-full demeanor, Pam faced her maladies and fought each one with an eye to a better day. Her calming presence and kind nature made her a confidant and advisor to many. She freely gave advice on medical or personal issues - or life in general.

Known for her quick wit and frequent sarcasm, Pam was a conversationalist and looked forward to socializing with people. Of late, she avidly consumed national and world news and was always ready to talk politics. Pam loved to travel and especially enjoyed taking Caribbean cruises as well as trips to London, Luxemburg, Greece and Russia. When she could no longer travel distances, she enjoyed spending a day or two in New York seeing a play or could be found at her happy place - usually in front of a slot machine - at the Borgata in Atlantic City.

Pam's brother Jeffrey recounted how often times, he found himself feeling ashamed when, during one of their marathon conversations, he would mention some minor ailment and Pam, ever the nurse, would recommend three or four different remedies and then proceed to laugh her way through her description of the terrible night she'd had. Jeffrey described Pam as "the strongest person I've ever known and as I told her countless times, my hero. Life without her will never be the same."

Pam lived a life of grace, purpose and conviction.

On the morning of Aug. 1, after a hard and lengthy fight, Pam succumbed to complications related to lupus.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her brother, Jeffrey Horn; sisters, Teresa and Alycia Horn (Joe Tucker); nephews, Jason and Justin Horn; nieces, Pamela C. Horn and Devon Tucker; and many others who were impacted by her compassion and kindness.

Donations may be made in Pamela Horn's memory to the Lupus Foundation of American or to the UNICEF USA Kids in Need of Desks (K.I.N.D.) fund.







