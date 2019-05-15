Patricia A. Davidson, 75, of Chillicothe, died at 12:47 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Logan Elm Health Care Center, Circleville. She was born on December 13, 1943 in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Marcus A. and Louella Hise Schoonover. On December 13, 1984, she married Jeff Davidson, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Marcus Short of Williamsport, Debra (George) Short Lemaster of Williamsport, Janet Short Keaton of Colorado Springs, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Alex Short, Joey Lemaster, Lindsey Lemaster Stacy, Aaron Lemaster, Corey Keaton, Josh Keaton, Zack Keaton; two great-grandchildren, Dylan Short and Laney Short; two sisters, Mary Cluff of Lynchburg Ohio, and Sue Detty of Frankfort; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Lonnie Short, one son-in-law, Chris Keaton, one granddaughter, Tiffany Lemaster, one sister, Betty Hatton, and one brother, Richard Schoonover.

Patricia worked as a cashier at the Shortstop, Circleville, and as a waitress at L&K Restaurant, Circleville.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may visit with the Davidson family at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Published in Circleville Herald on May 16, 2019