Patricia A. Mikita

Patricia A. Mikita Obituary
Patricia Ann Mikita, 82, of Laurelville, received her angel wings on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Logan Elm Health Care.
She was born May 5, 1937, in Chester, West Virginia, daughter to the late John and Mary (Strosneider) Wycoff.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles J. Wycoff and Terry L. Wycoff; grandson, Adam Mikita; ex-husband, Michael Mikita; and her beloved dogs, Peaches and Rosie.
She was a member of Trinity UMC in Laurelville where she had helped with their bread ministry. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint and paint by numbers. On game day, you could find her cheering on her Buckeyes. GO BUCKS!
She is survived by her children, Michael (Deborah) Mikita, of Boardman, Ohio, Milissa (Steve) Uhl, of Laurelville, and Jeffrey (Anna) Mikita, of Tennessee; sister, Jean (Jack) Maxwell; and numerous special grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she cherished dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Chaplain Dean Queen officiating.
Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at Hill's.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia's honor to the Pickaway County Humane Society or Heartland Hospice.
Condolences can be made on Patricia's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
