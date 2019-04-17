Patricia Eveland, 84, of Circleville, passed away April 16, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1935 in Louisa, Ky. to Homer and Bernice (Bean) Maynard.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Tom K. Eveland, and a half-sister, Jeanie Maynard.

Patricia is survived by her children, Fred (Kathy), Charles, and Robert Eveland, and Rebecca (Brent) Mancini; grandchildren, T. J. (Marisha) Eveland, Christine (Bryan) Gedeon, Dustin (Katrina), Jessica and Dylan Eveland, Maggie and Jake Mancini; and by great-grandchildren, Brockton, Lawson, Anisten, Morrison, Sadie, Chase, Eric and Ritchie.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.