Patricia J. Balawender, 65 of New Lexington, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.

Patricia was born on May 9, 1954 to the late Glen and Grace (Baker) Schamehorn in Circleville. She was a homemaker and had attended Ashville CCCU.

Besides her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by brother ,Ed Schamehorn and sister, Judy Schamehorn.

Patricia is survived by husband, Edward Balawender; daughters, Cindy (Rob) Martin of Columbus, Michele Schamehorn of Ashville, Melissa (Chris) O'Donovan of Pataskala; step-sons, Noah Balawender of Mchigan, Eddie Balawender of Newark; step-daughters Jackie (Brian) Brewer of Newark, Kelly Balawender (fiancÃ© Eric) of Buckeye Lake; brother, Kenneth (Cilla) Schamehorn of South Bloomfield; sister, Edith Griffey of Ashville; sisters-in-law, Merry Kay Mills and Sharon (Ed) Schorr; half-sister, Mary Schamehorn; grandchildren, Jessyka (Nick) Frazier, Luke, Phillip and Anthony Sanderell, Lizzy and Sarah Martin, Tyler, Dylan and Makayla Burton, Xavier, Gideon and Kerrigan O'Donovan; step grandchildren Tritney and Katelyn Brewer, Tyler Sullivan, Sebastian (Micah) Hudson and Dani Holland; step-great grandchildren Kaiden Brewer, Kennley and Avery Sullivan and Silas Hudson; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 17 with a Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 18 at 11 a.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with Rev. Don Blankenship officiating. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville.

Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Published in Circleville Herald on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary