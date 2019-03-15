Patricia Joann Jackson, 86, Kingston, went to her heavenly home surrounded by her family March 15, 2019.



She was born January 21, 1933 to Neal and Ada (Thornton) Lauerman. Pat married Arthur Jackson on April 26, 1955. They celebrated 33 years of marriage before he passed in 1988.



Pat worked at the Kingston IGA and at GE in Circleville. She left GE in the early 1970s to be the long-term caregiver for her husband. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a lifetime member of the .



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Connie Shaw and brother, Larry Lauerman.



She is survived by daughter, Debbie Chambliss, of Ky., and son, Andrew (Jerri) Jackson, of Kingston; grandchildren, Stacey (Aaron) Litz, Ashley (Ryan) Rowland, Sarah (Jon) Good, and Zachary (Kendra) Jackson; great-grandchildren, Joey (Skylar), Hannah, Rebekkah Holsinger, Easton and Charleigh Rowland and Aidyn Jackson; brother-in-law, Donald Shaw; sister-in-law, Irita Lauerman; special niece, Kathi Shaw; and several other nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Rose and Adena Hospice for their wonderful care.



Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with Rev. Pete Shaffer officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery, Chillicothe.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at Hill's. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Adena Hospice (111 W. Water St., Chillicothe, OH 45601).



Condolences can be made on Patricia's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.