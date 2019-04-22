Patricia L. "Patty" Hartsock, 91, of Chillicothe died 8:43 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 in National Church Residences following an extended illness.

She was born December 31, 1927, in Van Wert County, Ohio, to the late Remus and Jessie Ingmire Hartsock.

Surviving are nephews, Tim (Patty) Hartsock, Charlotte (Tim) Horton, Tom (Lucinda) Hartsock, Ruth Ann (Fred) Jones, Janet (Fred) Duve, and Richard (Beth) Delong. She is preceded in death by brothers, Arthur R. Hartsock and Walter A. Hartsock; sisters, Nina M. Delong and Iva E. Krout; and an infant sister, Ruth.

Patricia was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Chillicothe. She was a 1947 graduate of Washington Township High School. Patricia retired from DuPont and had worked for Dr. Rickey as a dental assistant and at the former 2nd National Bank in Circleville.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Ware Funeral Home, with Pastor Brent Rolsten officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday or one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross County Humane Society 2308A Lick Run Road Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 23, 2019