Patricia S. (Graham) Boston


1938 - 2020
Patricia S. (Graham) Boston Obituary
Patricia Sue (Graham) Boston, 81, passed away on April 1, 2020 at home after extended illnesses.
She was born in Circleville on Nov. 24, 1938 to the late Charles and Hazel Graham.
Pat was a 1956 graduate of Circleville High School.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bill, and brothers, Glen Payne and Roger Graham.
She is survived by daughter, Tammy (Dan) Jones, of Canal Winchester; and by son, Mark (Cindy) Boston, of Johnstown; granddaughters, Cassie (Cody) Cordle and Maren and Nora Boston; grandson,s Will and Levi Boston; great-grandchildren, Jay and Marlee Cordle; brothers, Marvin (Eunice) Payne and John (Nancy) Payne.
She is also survived by dear friend since grade school, Nancy (Shelby) Dye.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
In order to adhere to public health guidelines, there will be no services at this time, cremation will be observed.
The family would like to thank Mt. Carmel Hospice for their wonderful care.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Patricia's family.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
