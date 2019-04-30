Patsy L. Haines, 85 of Ashville, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born March 29, 1934 in Pickaway County to the late Fred W. Glick and Ruth F. (Cordray) Pontius.

She was a 1952 graduate of Walnut Township School and was a member of Marcy Trinity Lutheran Church. Patsy retired as a bookkeeper for Old Republic Title after 11 years. Patsy worked for Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester for 16 years.

She is survived by her son, Bruce A. (Josephine) Haines; grandchildren, Nicholas Joseph (Laura) Haines, Brian Patrick (Jennifer) Haines, and Emily Christine Haines; great-grandchildren, Abigail Marie and Austin Joseph Haines; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Haines in 1983; daughter, Bridget Ann Haines Bowen in 2016; brother, Ronnie Glick; sisters, Mona Belle France and Betty Carpenter

Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Marcy Trinity Lutheran Church, 9980 Marcy Road, Ashville, Ohio 43103. Funeral services will take place in the church Friday at 10 a.m. with a half-hour visiting time prior to services. Pastor Jeremy Ownby will officiate. Interment will follow at Franklin Hills Memory Garden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patsy's memory to Marcy Trinity Lutheran Church or Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231.

Published in Circleville Herald on May 1, 2019