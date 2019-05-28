|
Patty Ebert, 73, of Adelphi, passed away on May 27, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1946 in Adelphi to Ray and Marcella (Hettinger) Thatcher.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Max Ebert; brother; Clyde Thatcher; sister-in-law, Karen Thatcher; and by first cousins, Connie and Jeanie Hart.
Patty is survived by her children, Terry Scott Ebert, Jeremy (Brenna) Ebert; grandchildren, Taylor, Jerry and Jenny Ebert; brothers, Russell, Mike (Kay) and Kenneth Thatcher; and by first cousins, Gary and Ray Hart.
Funeral services will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 29, 2019