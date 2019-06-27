Paul David Pontious left this life at 9:10 p.m., June 26, 2019, at the age of 64, following a two-year and one-month battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. David was born December 27, 1954 to Ronald Victor and Doris Lutz Pontious, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Beth (Elisabeth as he called her) Rooker Pontious, one daughter Emily (Evan) Walker of Columbus, and one granddaughter, Ezmay Rachel Walker. He is also survived by his sister, Donna (Bob) Wilson; brother, Doug (Millie) Pontious; beloved aunt, Blanche Barton; nephews, Matt (Holly) Wilson, Nick (Dana) Wilson, Justin (Kim) Doyle, Derek Pontious (who was also his godson), Adam (Mindy) Pierce; niece, Shawna Pierce; and six great-nephews and two great-nieces.

David was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, on December 27, 1954 and at the age of 6 months he and his family moved to Circleville, where he lived the rest of his life. He graduated from Circleville High School in 1973, and obtained his Associate Degree in Electronic Engineering Technology from Franklin University in December 1989.

He worked at RCA/Thomson Electronics for 27 years, starting on the line and working his way up to computer engineer, writing programs to help the line run more efficiently. He also worked at Pacer Logistics in Dublin for seven years. His favorite job was the last one, as Development Manager at Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority. He worked there for 2-1/2 years until his illness forced him to retire.

David was extremely intelligent, and knew a vast plethora of facts on subjects that ranged from computer programming, the Civil War, the space program, astronomy, gardening, and birds to name a few. He was a passionate fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. He became active with his graduating class helping to organize reunions, recording addresses, and administering the class web page. He was blessed with beloved family and friends far and wide who will miss his dry humor and biting wit. Even when he was very ill, he always had a witty remark to make about the situation, which he said was his way of dealing with it.

Our sincere and grateful appreciation goes to the neuro-oncology unit of The James Cancer hospital in Columbus, who worked tirelessly for two years to give David every fighting chance and wonderful care. Also, special thanks to Ohio Health Berger Hospice for making his last month comfortable, as well as to Logan Elm Health Care for easing his last days.

Per David's request, cremation will be carried out by the Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home. Calling hours will be at the Funeral Home, 151 E. Main St. in Circleville from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Friday, July 5, and from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 with Hospice Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The James Cancer and Solove Research Hospital or the Circleville City Schools Foundation. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave fond memories of David.

"Goodnight, sweet prince and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." Published in Circleville Herald on June 28, 2019