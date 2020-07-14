1/
Paul J. Polly
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Joseph Polly, of Columbus, Ohio, was born, May 3 1981 and passed onto heaven June 25 2020 at the age of 39.
Paul was a bright light, a hard worker and a dear friend and brother. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, turtles, his cats and enjoyed traveling when he could.
He is survived by his sister, Jessica Setty (Justin); niece and nephews, Trey, Katrina and Randy; his mother, Joann (Leonard) Mumaw; close friends, Rosie Losano, Billy Jones Jr., and Alice Hochhausler; aunts, Cheryl (Gary) Wiseman, Lillie Mumaw; uncle, James (Brenna) Mumaw; grandmother, Miriam Mumaw; and grandfather, Leonard Mumaw Sr.
Paul is predeceased by his brother, Marshall Ernest 1983.
There will be a small celebration of Paul's life in the near future. If friends or family would like to attend, please reach out to Jessica or Joann.
Paul will be remembered as a humorous, loving and kind man. We know he will rest easy.
Cremation has been observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved