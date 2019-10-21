|
Paul M. Goode, 77, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 peacefully at his home.
He was born in Circleville, Ohio on Dec. 14, 1941, the son of William and Ruth (Maechtel) Goode.
Paul received his undergraduate degree from St. Charles and went on to study for four years at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy; and returned home to receive his master's degree from the University of Buffalo. He was a junior high and high school teacher while he lived in Rochester, New York. He came to Ashtabula and worked for UPS for 25 years.
On June 15, 1972, he married M. Patricia Busch, his loving and devoted wife of the past 47 years. Together he and Pat owned and operated the Cahill Bed and Breakfast for 32 years.
Paul was very active in our community; he served on the boards of the Ashtabula Historical Society, Catholic Charities, the Marine Museum and the Mother of Sorrows Parish Council. At Mother Sorrows he was very active and served as a lector, Eucharistic minister and was a member of the men's choir.
He love architecture, archaeology, local and world history and social action. He loved working around the house and helping others. He will be missed dearly by family and friends.
He is survived by his loving family; his wife, Patricia; his son, Christopher (Sirirattana) Goode; his grandson, Matthew Goode; his brother, David (Pauline) Goode; his sister, Ruth Seimer; and sister-in-law, Judy Goode.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and eight siblings, William (Catherine), Margaret, Elizabeth (Stanley) Scott, Jean (Dick) Roundhouse Sr., Agnes Goode, Raymond (Mariellen), Gerald (Charlotte), and Jack.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church.
The family will receive guests at the church for one hour prior to Mass from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve or to The Houston Catholic Worker Casa Juan Diego, 4818 Rose Street, Houston, Texas 77007.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 22, 2019