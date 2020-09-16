1/1
Paul R. Malone Jr.
Paul R. Malone, 89, of Chillicothe, was released from his earthly journey at 6:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, having been in declining health for several years.
He was the first born child of the late Paul R. Sr. and Ella Campbell Malone.
On March 15, 1968, he married the former Angelene Strehle who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Cherly Kaye (Michael) Couch, Paula Renee (George) Dempsey; sisters, Imogene Greathouse and Beverly (Lloyd) Salley-Graves; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a sister, Patricia (Harry) Goldsberry; and a brother, Franklin Malone.
Paul lived his entire life in Ross County. His early years included employment at US Shoe in Chillicothe, as well as Mead Paper. For more than 45 years, he was an employee of the former Chillicothe Hospital, now Adena Health System. In younger years, Paul was involved in home remodeling and construction. He was a gifted carpenter, electrician and very adept at repairing and restoring anything, especially antique furniture, cars and tractors.
Paul was a charter member of Happy Valley Chapel, a devoted attendee who served as a trustee for many years. He was an active member of the former Antique Car Club of Southern Ohio and was instrumental in the establishment and continuity of the former Medical Center Hospital Credit Union.
Funeral Services will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 in the Ware Funeral Home with Pastor and friend Marlyn Davis officiating.
Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.
Friends may call at Ware Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until the service hour on Friday.
It is imperative that those attending the visitation or service follow guidelines as outlined by the funeral director regarding the wearing of masks and observing social distancing.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Paul to Happy Valley Chapel, 454 Trego Creek Road, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601, Galilean Children's Home Ministries, P.O. Box 880, Liberty, Kentucky 42539-0880 or the charity of your choice.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Ware Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
