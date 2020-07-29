Paul R. Nagel, age 58, passed away doing what he loved on July 26, 2020.
He was born July 29, 1961 to his parents, Harold and Mary Katherine "Green" Nagel in Circleville, Ohio.
Paul was a graduate from Logan Elm High School, class of 1979. His lifelong work started in 1977, and he became the owner and operator of The Circleville Fast Freeze, which was owned by his father before him. He was a former Elks member and loved his Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and a cold beer.
Paul married his best friend, Karen Pauley on June 25, 1994, and they enjoyed 26 years of a wonderful marriage together. Paul and Karen were soulmates, and by all accounts a stunning example of what a solid loving marriage should be. They loved camping and going to the beach, and they went to Myrtle Beach every year. As devoted of a husband he was, his children and grandchildren were his world. Paul was so proud of all of them, and they had quite an example to live by.
In the dictionary, the word "agape" is defined as the highest form of love; selfless, sacrificial and unconditional love; and always giving and devoting total commitment to seek the highest and the best. This word is also synonymous with Paul, as he was a man who encompassed all of that. Paul will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bud and Pat Pauley; sister-in-law, Michelle Pauley; and his aunt, Margaret Fullen.
Left to mourn his passing is his loving wife, Karen Nagel; his children, Kevin (Seana) Smith, Rachel (Stephen) Dinkins and Jacob Nagel (Whitley); his grandchildren, Ethan, "his best little buddy" and Peyton, "his ornery little princess"; his sister, Chris (Tim) Johnston; his brothers-in-law, Jeff and Rob Pauley; many nieces and nephews; special niece, Ashley Pauley (Jimmy) and their son Dominick; as well as many friends.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Thursday, July 30 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Paul's funeral service will be held on Friday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.
We ask that everyone in attendance please wear masks and practice social distancing. The family asks that you wear casual clothing and show your support for the Buckeyes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
. Paul would also want donations and prayers to be made to The Cleveland Browns.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to share a personal memory or condolence with his family.