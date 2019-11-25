|
|
Paul S. Menzies, 56, of Circleville died Nov. 23, 2019 in Berger ER.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1963 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; the son of Paul and Mary (Matulaitis) Menzies.
He was a career National Guardsman. He loved Formula 1 Racing, photography, Buckeye football and basketball, scuba diving and camping.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother; fiancÃ©e, Stephanie Karshner; sister, Heather (Menzies) Sheets; brother, Bill Menzies; niece, Elizabeth Sheets, nephew, Anthony Sheets; and great nephew, Cooper Sheets.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 26, 2019