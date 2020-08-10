1/
Paul Zurmehly
Paul Zurmehly, 86, of Clarksburg, died on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 in the Vineyards at Concord.
He was born on the family farm on Saturday, March 17, 1934, the son of the late John R. and Thelma Carter Zurmehly.
On June 24, 1953, Paul married the former Charlotte A. Jordan and she preceded him in death on Oct. 8, 2015.
He is survived by two sons, Mark (Dee) Zurmehly and Barry (Joyce) Zurmehly of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Ashley (Todd) Harris, Michael Zurmehly, John Adam (Kristie) Zurmehly, Erin (Ross) Lanford, Erica (Adam) Kentosh; five great-grandchildren, Avery and Parker Harris, Brooklyn and Dylan Lanford and Ruby Kentosh.
Paul was a 1952 graduate of Clarksburg High School. He was a lifelong farmer and he liked to collect and restore old tractors.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Brown's Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg with Pastor Vera Welker officiating.
Paul's family request those that attend the service to wear proper face coverings and to practice social distancing at all times.
There will be no calling hours held.
The Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort is serving the family.
Those who cannot attend the service may sign Paul's online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
