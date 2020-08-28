1/1
Peggy A. Dean
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Ann Dean, age 77, of Canal Winchester, formerly of Circleville, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Winchester Care.
Born July 19, 1943 in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Frank E. and Berdine (Grissom) Gifford.
She was a 1961 graduate of Logan Elm High School, and was retired from Pickaway Manor as a nursing assistant. Peggy loved her family and friends, and never met a stranger. She loved to tell stories about her life growing up on the farm, her animals, and her family. She was very proud of all of her grandchildren. She was one of the sweetest, kindest people and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Imler; daughter-in-law, Robyn Dean; grandchildren, Nick (Leah) Dean, Lesleigh Dean, Ethan Keaton, Kayli Imler; great-grandson, Leo Dean; brother, Ed (Holly) Gifford; and former husband, Richard (Linda) Dean.
She was preceded in death by her son, Lonnie Dean; infant children, Timothy Albert Dean and Roberta Lynn Dean; and sister, Sandy Nunley.
A private service will be held later for the family.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association in Peggy's memory.
Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, Canal Winchester.
Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved