Peggy Dean, 95, of Circleville, passed away February 26.
She was born June 7, 1923 in Circleville to Pearl and Bertha (Welch) Dollison. Peggy was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, played the guitar and loved animals.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Meinnard Iles, second husband, Robert Dean, and five brothers and four sisters.
Peggy is survived by children, Brenda Knox, Gary (Martha) Iles, Deborah (Steve) Tobin, grandchildren Brandy, Gary "G.J.", Trevor, Jamey, Jennifer, Kelly and Jeff and by 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1 at 3 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice 6500 Busch Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43229 or Pickaway Manor, 391 Clark Drive, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 28, 2019