Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Reichelderfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip A. Reichelderfer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip A. Reichelderfer Obituary
Philip A Reichelderfer passed away unexpectedly at home on March 26, 2020.
Phil loved basketball, Michael Jordan, OSU, playing golf and most of all he loved his kids. Instantly likable by everyone, Phil could talk to anyone about anything.
He was born July 17, 1982 to Philip Dean Reichelderfer, who preceded him in death, and Kathleen Reichelderfer, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Jacob and Lilly Reichelderfer and their mother, Cynthia Reichelderfer; sister and brother-in-law, Diane (Smith) and William Hill; nephews, Austin and Tony Hill; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -