On December 20, 1933, Philip Manson was born to Cecil Charles and Ida Evelyn (Acord) Manson. Phil's earthly life came to a close on March 20, 2019 at Pickaway Manor after a lengthy illness.

Phil joined the U.S. Navy on February 10, 1952 and served during the Korean War. He had the privilege of sailing aboard the USS Pickaway, which was named after Pickaway County.

After his discharge, he was employed by the E.I. DuPont Co. and retired from there after 29 years. During his retirement, he enjoyed day trips on his Honda Gold Wing with his many motorcycle buddies, including two close friends, Jim Craycraft and Bob Azbell. He also enjoyed camping with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia, and his children, Philip, Jr. (Cathy) of Pickerington, and Robin (Mark) Thompson of Hemlock, Ohio; three grandchildren, Michele (Patrick) Ennis and Josh (Tiffany) Manson of Pickerington, and Mary (Kyle) McManamy of Chapel Hill, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Ava DeVoe, and Nora and Clayton Manson.

He iss preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Joe, Farrell and Fern Waits.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8 p.m.

We express our gratitude to the staff of Pickaway Manor for their patience, kindness and loving care of Phil and our family. We also express our thanks to Heartland Hospice for their care.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickerington Church of the Nazarene,

11775 Pickerington Rd.NW, Pickerington, OH 43147

.