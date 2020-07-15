Phyllis Irene Stoer, age 94, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on July 13, 2020 at her home in Washington Court House, Ohio.
Phyllis was born in 1926 in Pickaway County.
She was a devoted member of the Mt. Sterling First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed gardening, shopping and spending time with family and friends. Phyllis loved her family and will be greatly missed.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband, David; her parents, Harry and Clesta Barthelmas; brothers, Harry Jr.; sisters Louise, Betty, Melba, Rosemary and Martha.
Phyllis is survived by her beloved daughters, Connie and Tom Stage, of Williamsport, Sue and Thom Barker, of Mt. Sterling, Pam and Tim Johnson, of Washington C.H.; grandchildren, John and Charbe Furness, of Springfield, Tom and Tamie Furness, of Lancaster, Angie Hull, of Williamsport, Michael Hull, of Columbus, Troy and Janice Harrison, of London, Lori and Joe Dietrich, of Florida, Jonathan and Allison Barker, of Medina, Abigail and Jacob Maynard, of Grove City, Jacob and Kayleigh Barker, of Baltimore, Chara and Jeff Calendine, of Washington C.H., Heath and Inga Grewell, of Michigan, Jason Grewell, of Mt. Sterling; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held for immediate family on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Muhlenburg-Darbyville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be given to Nationwide Children's Hospital or Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
The family of Phyllis Stoer is being served by the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, Mt. Sterling.
