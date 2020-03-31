Home

Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Phyllis K. Fowler

Phyllis K. Fowler Obituary
Phyllis Kaye Fowler was ushered into the arms of her beloved husband, Theodore "Ted" Fowler, on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
She was surrounded by her children and her neighbor, Pamela Rhoades.
Phyllis was a registered nurse for many years and worked at various hospitals and nursing facilities in the Central Ohio area. For the last 20 years, she worked within the Developmental Disabilities Communities for Via Quest Nursing Services. She loved that job, especially her daily interactions with each of her consumers and nursing staff. Phyllis was a nurse by trade but an artist by heart. She enjoyed painting pictures, decorating her house, sewing, crafting and also woodworking. She was a natural and willing to teach anyone willing to learn.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, William and Laura Sullivan; her siblings, Sue McComas, Patricia Marcum, Marilee Burris, Elva Sullivan, Ava Sullivan, Alvie Burris, Charles Burris and Fred Burris; her husband, Theodore Murle Fowler.
Phyllis is survived by her children, William "Bill" Fowler, Tamiko "Mikki" Fowler, Gary Hoffman and Angela "Angie" and Curtis Howard; her grandchildren, Anthony "Tony" Fowler, Kelli Fowler and Jon Mahoney, Cole Theodore Fowler, Robert "Beau" Caplinger, Jessica Rose Caplinger and Caleb Williams, Shane Hoffman, Emily Howard and Evan Howard; her great-grandchildren, Case Lewis, Breanna Fowler, Tia Fowler and Taylor Fowler; great-great-grandchild, Braxton Fowler; nephew, Tim and Nancy Sullivan, of Bradyville Tennessee; niece, Gloria Talamantes, of Murfreesboro Tennessee; and her best friend, lunch partner, travel companion and partner in crime for 59 years, Alice Hayes-Haddox.
"Love ya, see ya, byeâ€¦."
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.
Please leave fond memories of Phyllis at www.schoedinger.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
