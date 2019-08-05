|
|
Phyllis L. Paskins, 65, of Laurelville, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 18, 1953 in Norfolk, Virginia and was the daughter of Gerald Poole and Mary (Jernigan) Zeimer. Phyllis was a 1971 graduate of Amanda Clearcreek High School.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Paskins; six children, Tammy (Jerry) Tomak of Amanda, Richard (Kimberly) Paskins Jr. of Laurelville, Brian (Nicole Chattos) Paskins of Lancaster, Terra (Shad) Smith of Circleville, Ashley Zeimer of Chillicothe and Kalie Paskins of Laurelville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Mary Zeimer of Maryland; brothers, Don (Nancy) Zeimer Jr. of Stoutsville, Wayne (Tina) Zeimer of Indiana; sisters, Lavern (Kenny) Paskins of Stoutsville, Theresa McKittrick and Donna Zeimer both of Maryland.
She is preceded in death by her father; son, Rodney Paskins; daughter, Danielle Zeimer; and brother, David Zeimer.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda, with Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Notes of condolences can be shared at mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 6, 2019