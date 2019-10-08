Home

POWERED BY

Services
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis L. Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis L. Wood Obituary
Phyllis Lee "Cydrus" Wood, 76, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
She was born March 17, 1943 to the late Donald and Marjorie "Sheets" Cydrus in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Phyllis graduated from South Eastern High School where she met the love of her life, Grant "Ozzie" Wood. They were married April 18, 1961. Phyllis worked for RCA and retired from there after 31 dedicated years of service. She was a hard worker that worked to provide for her family. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed being out in nature.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Roger Cydrus, Judy Skeens, Mike Cydrus, Norma Howard and Bobby Cydrus.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Grant Wood; daughters, Tammy Davis and Tonya Wood; niece, Lisa (Dave) Skeens Warner; granddaughter, Kayla (Dereck) King; grandson, Jacob (Lexi) Davis; great-grandchildren, Rhagan, Rosin, Silo, Karis and Taygen; sister, Debra (Dave) Weaver; brother, Tim Cydrus, and several nieces and nephews, along with her dogs that meant the world to her.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, Circleville, Ohio, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The Rev. Keith Davis will be officiating.
Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Little Mound Cemetery in Richmond Dale, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice that did such an amazing job assisting Phyllis's family as she transitioned from this world to the next.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave fond memories or condolences of Phyllis.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
Download Now