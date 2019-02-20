|
|
Phyllis Maggard, 78, of Circleville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 15.
She was born September 22, 1940 in Grayson, Ky. to Woodrow and Eva (James) Maggard. She was a school teacher in the Logan Elm School District for more than 45 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Jody (Sean) Lambert-Lundberg, granddaughter Mikaela and by brother, Phillip Maggard.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Dresbach Church, 10800 Tarlton Road. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 21, 2019