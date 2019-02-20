Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Maggard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Maggard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Maggard Obituary
Phyllis Maggard, 78, of Circleville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 15. 
She was born September 22, 1940 in Grayson, Ky. to Woodrow and Eva (James) Maggard. She was a school teacher in the Logan Elm School District for more than 45 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents. 
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Jody (Sean) Lambert-Lundberg, granddaughter Mikaela and by brother, Phillip Maggard. 
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Dresbach Church, 10800 Tarlton Road.  Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.