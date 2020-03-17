Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Ashville CCCU
420 Long St
Ashville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis V. Johnson


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis V. Johnson Obituary
Phyllis V. Johnson, 76, of Ashville, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Logan Elm Health Care, Circleville.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1944 in Circleville, to the late Emerson and Hazel (Ball) Johnson.
Phyllis had worked for many years at GE in Circleville, and later retired from Walmart in Canal Winchester. She was an active member of Ashville Church of Christ in Christian Union, especially children's church. An angel on earth and now with her Lord in Heaven she has her wings.
Preceded by her parents; bother, Marvin; sister, Ruth Langley; sisters-in-law Mary Johnson and Linda Johnson.
Survived by brothers, Robert A. (Martha) Johnson of Circleville, and Donald E. Johnson of Lancaster; sister, Wilda J. McGraw of Chillicothe; like sisters, Joan Glasspoole of Columbus, and Becky Snyder of Ashville; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Ashville CCCU, 420 Long St., Ashville, with Pastor Don Blankenship officiating.
Interment will follow at Forest Cemetery, Circleville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials be made to the church for children's ministry.
Online condolence to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -