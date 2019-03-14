Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Polly Jane Kerns Thomas

Polly Jane Kerns Thomas Obituary
Polly Jane Kerns Thomas, 93, lifelong resident of Circleville passed from death to life with the eternal God on Thursday, March 14 at Genesis Healthcare Circleville where she had lived for 14 years. 
Services will be held at the Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville on Monday, March 18 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11. 
Burial will be in Hallsville Cemetery. 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road Suite C, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or the Activity Department of Genesis Healthcare, 1155 Atwater Ave., Circleville, Ohio 43113.   
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
