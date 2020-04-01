|
|
Ralph E. Hart, age 73, passed away after a four-year struggle with Alzheimer's on March 30, 2020.
He was born on April 17, 1946 in Ashville, Ohio to his parents, Millard and Ora "Gloyd" Hart.
Ralph was a graduate of Logan Elm High School, class of 1965. He met the center of his world and best friend, Barbara Rittinger, at an A&W root beer stand, and the rest was history. The two wed on Oct. 1, 1966. Ralph served his country honorably in the Ohio National Guard for six years. He was a loyal employee with DuPont until he retired after 23 years. Ralph was also a well-loved and respected employee for Schoedinger Funeral Home, working primarily out of the Circleville Chapel for 14 years. He enjoyed restoring old cars and loved to travel to Pigeon Forge and Nashville. He was a member of Heritage Nazarene Church for 53 years. Of all that Ralph loved in life, he loved his family most of all, especially the grandkids. They were so special to him. Ralph was a wonderful man who will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Brad and Jim Hart; an infant daughter, Linda; and numerous half-siblings.
Left to mourn his passing is his devoted wife, Barbara Hart; his children, Lisa (John) Russell and Brian (Sharon) Hart; his grandchildren, Tiffany (Jason) Friend and Tyler Russell; his great-grandson and love of his life, Jordan Sayre; his bonus great-grandson, Jadon Friend; his brother, Ted (Sharon) Hart; his half sister, Margaret Radabaugh; sisters-in-law, Phyllis, Dorothy and Dora Burris; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and of course, many friends.
Services have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home. In order to adhere to current public health guidelines, a private graveside will be held at Reber Hill Cemetery with Jim Ferrell officiating.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dee Krysty and the staff at The Caring Touch for their wonderful care of Ralph in the last six weeks of his life.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Pickaway Senior Center or to Pickaway Fire Department.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Ralph's family.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 2, 2020