Randy B. Wharton

Randy B. Wharton Obituary
Randy "Baseball" B. Wharton, 64, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Randy was born on Sept. 1, 1955 to the late William W. and Martha L. (Heffner) Wharton in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
Randy retired after 30 years as plant manager from Con Agra Mills. He and wife Stefanie started and operated Baseball's Dairy Diamond in Ashville for the past 20-plus years. Randy was an umpire for many years, liked classic cars and enjoyed hunting and carving pumpkins.
Besides his parents Randy is preceded in death by a brother, Bruce.
Randy is survived by loving wife of 37 years, Stefanie C.(Stewart) Wharton; daughters, Caylin (Jason) Shepard of Roanoke, Virginia, and Kendall (Steve) Miller of Ashville; grandchildren, Suede, Isley, Lily and Knox; sister, Rhonda (John) Purcell of Ashville; a niece and two nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8th with funeral service Thursday, Jan. 9th at 2 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio 43103 with the Rev. Ron Reese officiating.
Interment will follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Ashville Food Pantry, 94 Long St., Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
