Randy Hladish Campbell, age 28, of Chillicothe passed away on Friday, May 4, 2019 at his residence in Chillicothe Ohio. Randy was born September 17, 1990 in Flint, Mich. to Randy Lamas and Vickie (Prushing) Bartelt.

Randy loved to hang out with friends, family and his dog, Kaya. He also loved to be there for others.

He is survived by his mother, Vickie Bartelt of Circleville, Ohio; his father, Randy Lamas of Ivring, Texas; his two children, Chandler and Adylie; siblings, Crystal Bartelt, Cody Campbell, John Levine, Angela Levine and Shawn Prushing; his cousins, Tiffany Prushing, Tabatha Prushing and Tyler Prushing; and his best friends, Joseph Williams and Brandon Ingram.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, his child and his grandparents on his mother's side.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville or Fifth Third Bank, 159 E. Main St., Circleville, Ohio 43113.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary