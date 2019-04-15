Home

Ray Roger Adams Obituary
Ray Roger Adams, 74, of Chillicothe, died April 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 9, 1944 in Circleville, the son of Jay and Helen (King) Adams.
He was an U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Connie Adams. 
He is survived by his wife, Theresia (Anggraeni) Adams; children, Roger (Sylvia) Adams, Jr., Susan White and David (Cathy) Adams; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, David (Edie) Adams, Darlene (Alan) Williams, Sharon (Steve) Converse, Brenda Carroll, Annabelle Scott, Teresa, Debbie, LaDonna and Joyce Adams. 
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will be in Spinglawn Cemetery. 
Friends may call from noon until the time of service on Thursday.  Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
