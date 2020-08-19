1/
Reba A. Fetherolf
1939 - 2020
Reba A. (Tatman) Fetherolf, 80, of Laurelville, died Aug. 15, 2020 at O.S.U. Medical Center.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1939 in Vinton County, the daughter of Carl and Rosa (Appleman) Tatman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Paul Tatman.
She is survived by her husband, Orville Fetherolf; son, Jeffrey (Tracy) Fetherolf; granddaughters, Lindsay and Sydney; siblings, Shirley (Don) Daubenmire, Betty (Charles) Reid, Charles (Sharon) Tatman, Linda (Ronnie) Unger, Glenda Tatman, Mona Jean (Ronald) Fetherolf, Patty (Michael) Lowry and Bonnie (Jesse) Fultz; sisters-in-law, Janet McCoy, Jane (Tom) Woodgeard and Donna (Bob) Boris; several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service was held in Green Summit Cemetery.
Arrangements were completed by the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
