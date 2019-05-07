Rebecca Ann "B-Ann" (Van Fossen) Tatman, 75, of Chillicothe, formerly of Tarlton, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 6, 2019, at her son's residence.

She was born December 25, 1943, in Circleville, OH to Amos and Virginia Kane Van Fossen. On January 26, 1962, she was united in marriage to Ronald Gene Tatman. Together they had 4 sons.

Rebecca is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Tatman, Shawn Tatman, Brian and Marvella Tatman, and Brett and Pam Tatman; grandchildren, Devin Tatman, Taylor Tatman (Peter Ahrens), Tatum and Chance Tatman, Kayleigh Tatman (Matt Waller), Makinzee Tatman (Tre Stennett), and Rease and Hadee Tatman; great-grandchildren, Natasha and Loralei Tatman, Alexcis Barrows, Maddie and Kinsleigh Waller, and Story Tatman; a brother, David (Toni) Van Fossen; in-laws Kenny and Freddie Tatman, Audrey Brown, Phyllis Tatman, Rita Tatman, Ruth Henderson, Ronnie Parker, Kenny Salyers; and numerous nieces and nephews and other special family.

In addition to her parents, Rebecca is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Gene; an infant son, Terry Dean; sisters, Nita and Cassie; her in-laws, Harold Tatman, Alvin and Ann Arledge, Paul Henderson, Marjorie Salyers, Carl and Janet Hedges, Gary Brown and Sally Parker.

Rebecca will be deeply and sadly missed by her family.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services. A private celebration will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Circleville Herald on May 8, 2019