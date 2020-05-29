Rebecca H. Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Hicks Davis, 71, of London, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 8 p.m. at the Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus where she had been a patient since April 13.
Becky was born Sept. 21, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio to Edward Milton and Mildred Reigle Hicks.
She was a 1966 graduate of Teays Valley High School and lived most of her life in Pickaway, Fayette and Madison Counties. She retired as a claims adjuster from the Franks Gates Service Company. She had formerly been a medical secretary.
Becky was an active member of the Newport United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Open Gate Garden Club and for several years served as secretary/treasurer of the Ohio Duroc Breeding Association. She enjoyed flowers, genealogy and antiquing. She especially loved her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Beth Davis.
Becky is survived by her husband, Stephen Earl Davis whom she married Nov. 12, 1966; a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Alicia Davis, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Kelsey (Jeremiah) Roberts, Colin, Owen, Evelyn, Kale, Gwyn and Violet Davis; and her mother-in-law, Violet Davis, of Washington Court House.
A graveside service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Paint Township Cemetery in Madison County with the Rev. Wayne Stuntz, pastor at the Newport United Methodist Church, officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.
Friends may call at the Newport United Methodist Church (80 Center Street-SE, London, Ohio) Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Newport United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 701, London, Ohio 43140.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Paint Township Cemetery in Madison County
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved