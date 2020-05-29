Rebecca Hicks Davis, 71, of London, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 8 p.m. at the Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus where she had been a patient since April 13.

Becky was born Sept. 21, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio to Edward Milton and Mildred Reigle Hicks.

She was a 1966 graduate of Teays Valley High School and lived most of her life in Pickaway, Fayette and Madison Counties. She retired as a claims adjuster from the Franks Gates Service Company. She had formerly been a medical secretary.

Becky was an active member of the Newport United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Open Gate Garden Club and for several years served as secretary/treasurer of the Ohio Duroc Breeding Association. She enjoyed flowers, genealogy and antiquing. She especially loved her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Beth Davis.

Becky is survived by her husband, Stephen Earl Davis whom she married Nov. 12, 1966; a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Alicia Davis, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Kelsey (Jeremiah) Roberts, Colin, Owen, Evelyn, Kale, Gwyn and Violet Davis; and her mother-in-law, Violet Davis, of Washington Court House.

A graveside service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Paint Township Cemetery in Madison County with the Rev. Wayne Stuntz, pastor at the Newport United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Friends may call at the Newport United Methodist Church (80 Center Street-SE, London, Ohio) Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Newport United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 701, London, Ohio 43140.







