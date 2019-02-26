Rebecca Holland, 49, of Circleville, passed away February 25.

She was born May 22, 1969 in Circleville to Harry and Catherine (Hill) Wolfe.

She was a caring mother, was actively involved in her grandchildrens' lives and enjoyed her work.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jim Wolfe.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, James Holland; children, Ashley Holland, Cindy (Trey) Riffle and Dylan Holland; grandchildren, Akasha and Jayda Watkins, Silas and Beckah Riffle; siblings, Donna Evans, Harry and Mike Wolfe, Frances Carper, Sherry Congrove and Garry Wolfe; and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway County Suicide Prevention Coalition c/o ADAMH Board, 394 Chestnut , Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.