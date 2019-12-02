Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Amerine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca S. Amerine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca S. Amerine Obituary
Rebecca S. Amerine, 72, of Circleville, died Dec. 1, 2019 at Berger Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1947 in Columbus, the daughter of Thomas and Julia (Bryant) Lutz.
She was preceded in death by her father; brother, John Lutz; and sister, Jay Hunt.
She is survived by her mother; husband, Douglas Amerine; sons, Bill Heeter and Wyatt Fuller; grandchildren, Alex and Sydney; brothers, Tucker and Herbie Lutz; and sisters, Connie Davis, Dot Mogan and Kay Poole.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -