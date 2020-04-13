|
Age 92, passed away on April 5 in Rocky River, Ohio.
Dick came to Circleville in 1952 to become a teacher and coach at Circleville High School. His baseball teams compiled the best record in CHS history and they came together again for a reunion in 2014. Dick was also the advisor for the CHS Stooge Club. He was appointed as the city's recreation director and started the Little League baseball program.
He married Marye ("Mickee") McPherson, whom he had met at Capital University. They had four children. Dick was a member of the Circleville Jaycees and in 1955 received their Distinguished Service Award. He and Mickee were members of St. Philips Episcopal Church. In 2010, Dick was inducted into the Circleville Hall of Fame.
In 1958, they moved to Warren, where he was a teacher and head basketball coach. After receiving his master's degree from The Ohio State University and The University of Akron, Dr. Boyd began a long career in the field of education. He was superintendent of schools in Warren and Lakewood, then became State Superintendent for Mississippi. After returning to Ohio to become the head of the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation, he was asked to become superintendent of the Cleveland Public Schools under a federal court order, a position he held for three years before becoming a professor at the University of Mississippi.
Dick and Mickee returned to Ohio in 2015. She preceded him in death in 2018 after 64 years of marriage.
Services will be held when permissible.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 14, 2020