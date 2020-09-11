1/
Richard A. Hill Sr.
Richard Allen Hill Sr., 56 years old, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020.
He loved his three daughters, Amber, Savannah, Klhoe; his grandchildren; and many friends. But most all he loved his wife, Amy Hill of 29 years until the end.
He will be deeply missed by all.
There will be no service due to hm donating his body to Ohio State University to help and hope to find a cure for this type of cancer, which took him from us way too soon.
Any donations would be appreciated to help the family in care of Clarence W. Saunders at Chase Bank.



Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
