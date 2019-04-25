Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Richard Bostwick Obituary
Richard Bostwick, 69, of Circleville, passed away April 24, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1949 in Ross County to Joe and Joann (Kellough) Bostwick. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran and a nursing assistant at the VA for 42 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Compher.
Richard is survived by his wife, Saundra (Lauerman) Bostwick; son, Scott (Amy) Brigner; his pride and joy grandchildren, Scott and Samantha; and by sisters, Beverly Newman and Debbie Henness.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery with full military honors.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
