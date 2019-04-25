|
Richard Bostwick, 69, of Circleville, passed away April 24, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1949 in Ross County to Joe and Joann (Kellough) Bostwick. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran and a nursing assistant at the VA for 42 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Compher.
Richard is survived by his wife, Saundra (Lauerman) Bostwick; son, Scott (Amy) Brigner; his pride and joy grandchildren, Scott and Samantha; and by sisters, Beverly Newman and Debbie Henness.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery with full military honors.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 p.m.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 26, 2019