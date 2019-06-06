Richard Clarence Spires, 90, passed away on May 31, 2019 at his winter home in Palm Desert, California from complications of pneumonia. His daughters Beth and Ann were with him that week.

Rick was born January 9, 1929, the youngest of four children, to Joe and Lucy Spires of Lancaster, Ohio. He graduated from Lancaster High School. He and his wife of 48 years, Sue (Wagner) Spires, who died in 1998, were long-term residents of Circleville, Ohio. When Rick first arrived in Circleville, he was the golf pro at Pickaway Country Club. He later became the circulation manager for the Columbus Dispatch and Citizen-Journal and eventually started his own lawn care and pest control business.

Rick's lifetime passion was golf. He played the game for more than 70 years and enjoyed courses and friends all over the country. A superb golfer, he had a deeply intuitive feel for the game, with an easy swing and a precise short game. He won numerous club championships at Lancaster Country Club and went on to play in regional and national tournaments, including the Ohio Open, the PGA qualifier, and in 1983 qualified and participated in the U.S. Senior Open at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota.

Rick is survived by his three children, Ann Spires and her husband Jeffery Kurth (Arcadia, California); Jeff Spires and his wife Cindy (Zanesville, Ohio); Elizabeth Spires and her husband Madison Bell (Baltimore, Maryland.); five grandchildren, Celia Bell (Austin, Texas); Aaron Spires (Circleville, Ohio); Adrian Spires and his wife Susan (Magnolia, Texas); Ashlee Engel and her husband Kurt (Circleville, Ohio); Matt Park (Columbus, Ohio); three great-grandchildren, Griffin Spires, Anderson Spires, and Gracie Engel; his sister, Marcella Smyers (Lancaster, Ohio); many nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law, Ruby Spires (Lancaster, Ohio); and his close friends, Sandy Justice (Palm Desert, California) and Cliff Nutter (Groveport, Ohio).

A celebration of his life will be held at Cook's Creek Golf Club, 16405 U.S. Highway 23S, outside of Circleville, on Sunday, June 23, from 4-6 p.m. Published in Circleville Herald on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary