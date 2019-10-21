|
Richard E. Holmes Jr., 46, of Circleville, died Oct. 18, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on July 25, 1973 in New York, New York, the son of Richard and Carmen (Montalvo) Holmes.
He was a member of Holy Name in Manhattan.
He is survived by his parents; spouse, Sherri; children, Shayla Holmes, Monique and Elijah Austin; siblings, Quinn, Angie, Maris and Oscar.
Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct.r 23, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor Dan Coy officiating.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 22, 2019