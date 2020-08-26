Richard E. McCoy Sr., age 78, of Darbyville, Ohio, went to Heaven to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 while at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital.
Born in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Frances and Rollo McCoy Sr., he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Donald McCoy, Rollo McCoy Jr. and Karen Estep.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Delores McCoy; his children, Richard (Dawn) McCoy Jr., William McCoy, Allen (Theresa) McCoy and Rhonda (Dwayne) Bode; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Lawrence (Tami) Dotson; and many other loving relatives and friends; and his special fur-baby girl, Chloe.
Dick loved the church and his Lord. He was a member of New Beginnings Freewill Baptist Church and the YMCA of Circleville. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
A special thank you is sent to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff of Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital fourth floor and I.C.U. for your dedication and care. Thank you!
Family will welcome friends from 5-8 p.m., Thursday at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143 where his funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 with Pastor Dave Bowens and Pastor Denver Peters officiating.
Burial will follow at Muhlenburg-Darbyville Cemetery, Darbyville, Ohio.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing will be observed and guests are required to wear a facial covering to the funeral home.
Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com
to share a favorite memory of Dick or to send your condolences to his family.